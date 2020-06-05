By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

“Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu have cast a beautiful vision of Restoration for our beloved Ondo State, now let us labour to make it happen… and it’s this labour we now summon every man, woman and child to be on the right side of history” .

These are the words of Rt. Hon.Victor Olabimtan, Ondo State Special Adviser on Political Matters in a meeting held with all the leaders of the over 30 Support Groups working for Re-electing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at AKETI Campaign Headquarters in Akure, yesterday.

Continued, Olabimtan said, “Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s Second Term is for consolidation of his ongoing Restoration Agenda in the Sunshine State” .

Olabimtan who was a former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly disclosed that, “for the Deep Sea Port, our State is in the level of getting the Licence, a classical Port is coming, a Free Trade Zone is on the horizon, the Maritime activities expected in the State South Senatoral will be like what is happening in Dubai, UAE” .

The Political tactician also assured the gatherings that the State Government would continued to partner with the Federal Government towards achieving greater peace, security and prosperity for the State and the Country.

Hear him, “I thank you all for your understanding… note that we will continue to work together for the success of Akeredolu both in the APC Gubernatorial primary, the October Governorship Election and after the Elections”.

“We are ready for whatever mode of Primary Election proposed by our Party because we have a marketable product”.

“So, as you return to your Communities, wards and your LG Areas, please continue to spread the message of Akeredolu, tell our people that AKETI’S Restoration has come to stay… tell them those days of promise and fail in Ondo State is over and those who are plotting to return us to those evil days will fail”, he said.

Continued, Olabimtan said, “Akeredolu’s journey of restoring us by building roads, bridges, Schools etc will not stop”.

“So, as you return, begins to organize yourselves even more, begins to work even harder because without you, Akeredolu cannot do anything” .

“But, if we have you as we have always had you by our side, Restoration Will be assured” , he concluded.

To Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, he said “today, i am not going to say much, I just want to thank all the Support Groups for their support and solidarity”.

“Leading Ondo State is not the job for the boys, it is a job for men who understands the various dynamics at different levels of Service to our people” , he said.

“Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is a man of uncommon courage and vision… for now, our State is experiencing tremendous transformation owing to the purposeful leadership style of our Talk and Do Governor”.

“So, let’s all go out to win APC ticket for Mr Governor” , he charged the gatherings.

Amongst the Support Groups in the meeting are ; IBI GIGA GRASSROOT NETWORK-ONDO SOUTH, AKETI CONTINUITY MANDATE GROUP, IBI GIGA AMBASSADORS, AKETI ONE 2 ONE and AKETI 4+4.

Others are, AKETI NETWORK ALLIANCE, DEMONCRATIC PATHFINDER, SUNSHINE VANGUARD, AKETI ADVOCACY GROUP, NON INDIGEN FOR AKETI, DEMONCRATIC NETWORK, ONDO YOUTHS ARISE, PENTAGON MOVEMENT GROUP, IGBO FOR AKETI, DEMONCRATIC NETWORK FOR AKETI and others.

Some of the leaders in the meeting are Hon Tunji Fabiyi, Special Adviser on Commerce and Industry; Hon. Rasheed Badmus, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.