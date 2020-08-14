… Praises Gov’s running mate, Aiyedatiwa

The Ahaba of Ajagba, Oba Thomas Adesayo has described the reelection of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a done deal.

The elated monarch stated this, while receiving the Governor’s running mate, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa in his Palace.

Oba Adesayo while noting that he is a supporter of humble beings like Mr Aiyedatiwa, assured of his support for him and the Governor towards ensuring that they come out victorious in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Describing Mr Aiyedatiwa as one of the few politicians he has wholeheartedly hosted in his Palace, Oba Adesayo described him as worthy and credible for the exalted position.

Reacting, Hon. Lucky who was accompanied by the special Adviser to the governor and Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Funsho Esan and other top government officials, assured the monarch of his highest regards while he serves alongside AKETI.

He later thanked the Ahaba in council for the warm reception accorded him with open arms.