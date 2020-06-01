From the time immemorial, views of respected stakeholders are treasured. Their comments on any issue, either political or economic, are adjudged impartial. By the virtue of their positions in the society, the stakeholders are believed to be the barometers that measure the feelings and other psychological conditions of the people. In fact, their views determine, to a reasonable degree, the acceptability or otherwise of any government or occupant of higher office.

Being the eyes that see what ordinary citizens cannot see and the ears that hear what they do not hear, the keen stakeholders, especially, religious and traditional leaders painstakingly and objectively observe, study and analyse the allocation of the public resources by the government in power for the purpose of ensuring impactful implementation of government’s policies.

So, majority of the residents of Ondo State always take the comments of the stakeholders seriously anytime they voice their opinions on the activities of the state government.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; Chief Imam of Akure Kingdom, Alhaji Hakeem Yayi Akorede; the Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas and Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Akinruntan Obateru; and the Bishop of Akure Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd Simon Oluwole Borokini, among others, are respected and keen observers of the activities of the Governnor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government.

Since the inception of the administration in 2017, these religious and community leaders have been, without fair or favour, passing their various comments on the Akeredolu-led government. Their opinions on the activities of the current administration in the Sunshine State have been observed by the largest members of public to be objective and empirical.

The stakeholders are, therefore, in agreement that with unlimited patience, skill, and efficient utilisation of public funds, Akeredolu has overhauled every aspect of Ondo State public life and brought durable peace and prosperity to the people, irrespective of their political and religious creeds.

For example, the Deji of Akure Land, Oba Aladelusi, has not stopped commending how Akeredolu-led government has been steadily retooling every sector of the state economy. The respected monarch is fascinated by the governor’s decision to turn Ondo State to a huge construction site, with the 18 local government areas of the state being the direct beneficiaries. Oba Aladelusi, who has not hidden his love and appreciation for the brilliant and remarkable performance of the governor, is always and ever ready to use every available fora to tell members of the public how Akeredolu’s vision has succeeded in laying the foundation for the socio-economic development of Ondo State.

In one of such fora, particularly, during the flag-off of the construction of the 8.0 kilometre Akure-Oda Road, the first class monarch noted that Akeredolu’s judicious deployment of the public resources had provided succour for the troubled and giving hope to the hopeless.

Fascinated by the 8.0 kilometre Road designed to consist 2.7km dual carriageway and 5.3km single carriageway, the traditional ruler had said: “From my own point of view, our governor has earned the titled of “Road Maker,” “Mr. Road” and Mr. Infrastructure.”

“The road construction being done in Akure is massive. It is as if we have never had a government in place. Governor Akeredolu is touching everywhere, not only in Akure but other towns across the state.”

Oba Aladelusi, who stressed that he was not bothered by a few people’s criticism of his closeness to the governnor, added: “It will amount to inviting the wrath of God if I fail to associate with this government that is turning Akure Kingdom around.”

In spite of the drastic reduction in the revenue from the Federation Account, Alhaji Yayi Akorede is delighted that Governor Akeredolu is focused and appropriately channeling his administration’s energy in fixing Ondo State socially and economically.

The Chief Imam, who never refrains from always speaking the truth, said of the performance of Akeredolu-led government: “Our governor is demonstrating to us that he is a messenger of God. He preaches this gospel through quality road construction.”

Governor Akeredolu’s deliberate decision to shun nepotism and favouritism in the distribution of public resources, particularly, in the area of giving the education sector a face-lift, earns the current Ondo State governnor Yayi Akorede’s admiration and respect.

The Chief Imam, who is overwhelmed by the relief and succour that have accompanied the activities of Akeredolu-led government since February 2017, said: “Akeredolu is the truth that came to destroy the household of falsehood in Ondo State. He is Mr. Talk and Do. He is ever ready to listen. Our people should not hesitate to approach him to offer useful advice.”

In the candid opinion of Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Akinruntan Obateru, the residents of Ondo State made the right choice in Akeredolu when they trooped out in their thousands to elect him as their governor in November, 2016.

Reflecting on the construction and delivery of the Ore Interchange within the record time to prevent avoidable auto crashes and the establishing of the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub in Ore, among others, to better the lot of the people of the state, the Olugbo is convinced that the visionary leader (Akeredolu) is navigating the ship of the Sunshine State in the right direction.

Based on the empirical evidence of Akeredolu’s performance, the Ondo State Chairman of Council of Obas described the governor as a real performer whose laundable and admirable projects have impacted the state positively.

To the traditional ruler, Akeredolu’s administration carefully and deliberately pursued the economic growth of the state to promote the interests and welfare of all, irrespective of their political or religious standings.

For boosting the effeciency and productivity of Ondo State public servants by making their welfare a top priority, Oba Akinruntan spread the news of the governor’s performance beyong the shore of the state. At the African Governor Award For Innovative Leadership (AGAFIL) and Conferment of AGAFIL Honour on Akeredolu held not long ago in Abuja, the respected monarch noted that the governor had shown his passion for the progress and development of Ondo State for conceiving the establishment of the deep sea port in the state.

Akeredolu’s giant strides in the area of infrastructure, education, health, industrial and agricultural sectors equally caught the attention of Bishop Borokini who is always fond of describing the governor’s performance as laudable and impactful.

According to the cleric, Akeredolu’s decision to decorate Ondo State with beautiful roads and other life-impacting projects is a pleasant surprise to everyone and initiative worth applauding.

In spite of the huge debt inherited by Akeredolu,

Bishop Borokini and other stakeholders are of the opinion that available facts can confirm that the governor’s ingenuity has created room for the execution of projects whose impacts can be felt by everyone, including the governor’s ardent critics.

Fisayo Falodi is the Press Secretary (Print) to Governor Akeredolu.