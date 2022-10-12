Akeredolu’s National Honour Prize For Self- Sacrifice For Masses – Olugbo

…Congratulates him on CON Award

Chairman, Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council and His Imperial Majesty, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Akinruntan, CON, the Okoro Ajiga 1, has described the National Honour awarded to Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a prize for self-sacrifice made for protection of lives and property of the masses.

He stated this on Wednesday while congratulating the governor on the National Honour, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) bestowed on him on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former chairman of Ondo State Obas Council noted that the tenacity of the governor in the fight against bandits and terrorists terrorizing farmers and kidnapping motorists and travellers on the highway earned him the national honour.

Encouraging the governor not to relent on his fight against all forms of criminality, particularly terrorists invading the state on the borderline, Oba Akinruntan said efforts should be intensified in making the state unconducive for criminals.

He also commended the governor on infrastructure facilities put in place across the three senatorial districts of the state for enhanced business performances of the people of the state.

Oba Akinruntan stated that the industrial hub put in motion by Governor Akeredolu has turnaround the lives of the various workers in the hub.

in a statement he sent from UK, the first-class monarch said: “It is a good development that people of good conduct and self-sacrifice for humanity could be recognized in this country.

“Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu has paid his dues and he’s been appreciated for his self-scarifice to protect the lives and property of his people.

“This National Honour, Commander of the Order of the Niger(CON) is the prize for his self-sacrifice for his people and this is priceless.

“Arakunrin has done greatly well by turning around the state in terms of provision of infrastructure facilities across the three senatorial districts.

“He set in motion the state industrial park as he ensured investors from within and overseas sited their various industries in the park.

“Thousands of people from the state are being employed by the industries which invariably improved the living standard of the workers.

“Suppliers of the local raw materials used by the industries also smile to the bank from time to time.

“I hereby congratulate his Excellency, Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, on the national honour bestowed on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I will personally visit his excellency whenever I return from my overseas trip.”