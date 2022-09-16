Home NewsGeneral News Akeredolu’s Mum, Queen Elizabeth II: The Righteous Left Together In Honour – Jimoh Ibrahim
General News

Akeredolu’s Mum, Queen Elizabeth II: The Righteous Left Together In Honour – Jimoh Ibrahim

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

…As He sends condolence messages

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, billionaire business mogul and the candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo South senatorial district for 2023 general elections, has described the transitions of the mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Queen Elizabeth II of England as exit of the righteous in honour.

This was contained in his condolence messages to the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Prince Charles of Wales (the king apparent of England) upon the passage of their mothers, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu and Queen Elizabeth II respectively.

Pointing out the similarities in the death of the nonagenarians, Dr. Ibrahim who recently graduated from University of Cambridge and awarded First-ever Doctor of Business by the varsity, noted that “Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral at age of 96, after reigning for 70 years.

“She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

“The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

“Likewise, our mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu died peacefully in her sleep early on Thursday morning. Mama was 90 years.

“Both of them lived an enviable life and were known as true apostles of Christ Jesus propagating His gospel.

“Mama lived a godly life. She was a leading example to up and coming mothers and a unique disciplinarian during her hay days.

“She was a caring-mother which actually radiated till date in the lives of her children.

“She dedicated her life to God till her last moment with us here on earth.

“We are happy that she lived till a ripe age due to the grace she received from God Almighty.

“Despite this, we will still miss her.

“May the souls of the Queen and Matriarch of the Akeredolu dynasty rest in peace.

“I enjoined the king apparent of England and the grand-children and great grand-children of the Queen to take solace in the good life she lived.

I condole with our governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, and his siblings as well as the grand-children and great grand-children to rejoice in the Lord because Mama lived to witness them rise to the peak of their individual careers.”

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Buhari felicitates with Gov. Ibikunle Amosun at 60

Coronavirus: Obaseki prohibits gathering of more than 50 people, as...

President Buhari Proceeds To UK On Private Visit

Better Nigeria USA (BNU) decries unrelenting security threat to the...

Buhari praises Umahi’s defection, says it’s based on principle rather...

CBN Signs Currency Swap Agreement With the People’s Bank of...

We will protect the poor, and the helpless who suffer...

APC Felicitates With Atiku At 70

INVESTORS, PRIVATE SECTOR BACK AMBODE’S TOURISM INITIATIVES …As Sponsors Queue...

APC National Chairman Speaks on President Muhammadu Buhari Mid-term Scorecard

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.