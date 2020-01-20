Akeredolu’s legacy projects will win him second term – Tayo Eniku

Hon ( Chief ) Tayo Eniku, a chieftain of APC in Okitipupa LG has said Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s ongoing massive projects spread across the three Senatoral District of Ondo State would win him his second term.

Eniku made this statement this morning in Akure while canvassing support for the present performing Governor saying “Governor Akeredolu still have a lots to offer the people of Ondo State” .

“Now is the time for all good men and women who have a feel of the quintessential persona in Akeredolu particularly lovers of progressive governance to support Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for second term in order for to complete the good work he is doing” , Eniku further said.

Speaking further, The CEO of ENIKS OMO GROUP explained that the ongoing road network in the state are for the first time nothing less than commendable and Ondo State Port is also well on it’s way.

This community leader all said that , “another cheering news from Akeredolu’s Government is in the area of IGR which is at an all-time high for the first time since the inception of this democracy…. the credit goes to Governor Akeredolu” .

“Akeredolu is the first Governor in the history of our state completed all the unfinished projects of the previous administration” , Eniku said.