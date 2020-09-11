The wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has assured the people of the state that the government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is for all.

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu said this while receiving no fewer than a thousand decampees from sister political parties to APC fold at Oniparaga in Odigbo local government area of the state. The decampees were received under the aegis of non-indigenes coalition.

According to her, “The government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is committed to making life better for all residents of the state, irrespective of tribe, religious or political inclinations. He is developing Ondo state for everybody, which is why he has spent the first four years on reconstruction, rehabilitation and rescusitation.

“The second coming would consolidate on these lofty achievements and take Ondo State to greater heights. As we work on reelecting him, rest assured that his government and leadership will work in the best interest of all.”

The new members who defected from the opposition parties, including Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) Action Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP),

said they chose the All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the the good works the governor is doing in the state.

The event which was held on Friday 11th September was greeted by mammoth crowd. It had in attendance Obas and leaders of the party in the southern senatorial district.

Story credit: Debo Ikuesewo-Akinbami