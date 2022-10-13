Akeredolu’s CON, Honour For Governor – Leader – Gen. Bajowa

General Olu Bajowa (retd) has described the national honour done on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN as a reward to a Governor-Leader who had served and made sacrifice to the people and the nation.

In a congratulatory statement made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo State, on Thursday, the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land and Ojagbulegun from The Source said the award was a confirmation that the governor’s services and sacrifice to the nation were recognised and appreciated by the Federal Government.

According to the statement, Prince Bajowa said: “I write to join all well wishers to congratulate you on the award and investiture of the prestigious National Award of Commander of The Order of The Niger (CON), conferred on you by the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is a thing of joy to know that your services and sacrifices to our dear nation are recognised and appreciated, while alive!

“You have no doubt proven yourself worthy of this lofty achievement with your outstanding records and sterling performance in giving a focused and purposeful leadership to the people of Ondo State. Your giant strides in tackling the security challenges of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and your fight against terrorism in the state, are highly commendable.

“The award of “CON” is therefore, well earned and deserved. I can attest and confirm that you are a Governor-Leader and peoples warrior, who leads from the front!!

“May I wish you God’s divine guidance and protection, as you continue to contribute your loyal service for the growth and development of our great country, Nigeria.”