Akeredolu Writes Jimoh Ibrahim, Salutes His Courage

In a move to improve socio-economic life in Ondo Southern Senatorial District, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has received approval from Ondo State government to personally fund and rehabilitate some roads which are currently in deplorable state in the district.

He had on August 16, 2023 applied for approval to personally rehabilitate some selected roads in the district with his money to ease the hardship being faced by motorists and commuters on the roads.

Approved for rehabilitation and maintenance are Okitipupa/Igbotako, Igbotako Roundabout 1/Big Soul Hotel, Roundabout 1/Gen. Bajowa’s house and the new road construction at Idogun.

According to the letter of approval approved by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the billionaire business mogul was asked to collaborate with the state Ministry of Infrastructure, Lands and Housing for effective oversight and coordination.

The letter reads inter alia: “I trust this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I hereby extend my warmest greetings to you and acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated August 16, 2023, regarding your proposal for urgent road rehabilitation and maintenance within the Ondo South Constituency.

“Your commitment to the development of our state and dedication to serving the people are truly commendable.

“I am pleased to inform you that your request for approval to carry out the road rehabilitation and maintenance project using your personal resources has been duly considered and approved.

“Your willingness to invest in the enhancement of our state’s infrastructure is a testament to your leadership and concern for the well-being of our constituents.

“In line with your proposal, I hereby grant you the authority to proceed with the rehabilitation and maintenance work on the designated roads.

“The projects outlined, from Okitipupa to

Igbotako, Igbotako Roundabout 1 to Big Soul Hotel, Roundabout 1 to Gen. Bajowa’s house and the new road construction at Idogun, are all essential endeavors that will undoubtedly contribute to the development of our state’s infrastructure.

“It is heartening to know that you

are ready to undertake this responsibility for the betterment of our constituents.

“To ensure transparency and accountability, I kindly request that you keep my office and the Honouarable Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing abreast of all activities

related to the rehabilitation and maintenance work.

“Regular progress reports, updates and

any challenges encountered should be communicated to ensure effective oversight and coordination.

“I want to extend my deepest appreciation for your unwavering support and collaboration in our shared goal of improving the lives of the people of Ondo South Constituency and the entire state.

“Please accept my best wishes as you embark on this significant project. Together, we shall continue to work towards a better future for our state and its citizens.”