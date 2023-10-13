Akeredolu writes Jimoh Ibrahim on road maintenance request

……. says Senator dedication to serving the people of Ondo State is truly commendable

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON has applauded and commended the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR over the unprecedented landmark achievements in the Senate.

Akeredolu, while approving construction of four roads to be repaired by the Senator described Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as an outstanding lawmaker in the history of the state, who has successfully proved his capacity for quality representation of his people at the Red chamber within a short period of time, even with his personal resources and energy.

In a recommendation letter personally signed, to the billionaire businessman and Federal lawmaker, Governor Akeredolu said it has gladden his heart and very excited over the performance of the distingushed Senator and his strong commitment to developing the state and dedication to serving the people beyond personal interest and party partisanship.

Governor Akeredolu who recently received the Senator commended Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR for his desire to rehabilitate and repair of over 35 kilometres of Township Roads in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State, as part of activities to mark his 100 Days in office.

“I am pleased to inform you that your request for approval to carry out roads rehabilitation and maintenance project using your personal resources had been duly considered and approved. Your willingness to invest in the enhancement of our state’s infrastructure is a testament to your leadership and concern to the wellbeing of our constituents.

“In line with your proposal, I hereby grant you the authority to proceed with the rehabilitation and maintenance work on the designated roads. The projects outlined from Okitipupa to Igbotako, Igbotako Roundabout 1 to Big Soul hotel, Igbotako Roundabout 1 to General Bajowa house and the new road construction at Idogun are all essential endeavours that will undoubtedly contribute to the development of our state’s infrastructure. It is heartening to know that you are ready to undertake this responsibility for the betterment of our constituents,” the letter read in part.

While expressing his best wishes and deepest appreciation to the billionaire Senator, Governor Akeredolu praised him for his unwavering support and collaboration, “in our shared goal of improving the lives of the people of Ondo South Senatorial District and the entire state.”

The rehabilitation and maintenance of the listed roads had already begun at the 25.9km Okitipupa to Igbotako Road for general maintenance, asphalt overlay of Igbotako Roundabout to Big Soul hotel, asphalt overlay and maintenance of 500m Igbotako Roundabout to Chief Paul Adeyekun House and construction and asphalt overlay of 365m at Idogun Community.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has committed about N500 million to the rehabilitation and maintenance of the 35km of Township Roads within Okitipupa council area, in addition to the empowerment of more than 100 beneficiaries of N300,000 per person in the Community Development Assistance, CDA project, across the 66 wards in the six local government areas of Odigbo, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Okitipupa, Irele and Ileoluji/Okeigbo, all in the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State.