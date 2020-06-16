Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday, June 15, 2020 visited the scene of the fire incident which occurred on Sunday night at Oba Nla in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Akeredolu who sympathized with the victims, assured that his administration will overhaul the state fire service for effective performance.

The Governor promised to render assistance to victims whose shops were razed down in the fire incident.

He explained that the state Emergency Management Agency would be mandated to assess the level of damage with a view to compensate the victims.