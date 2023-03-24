Akeredolu Unaccompanied Soldier – Jimoh Ibrahim

…Commends Akeredolu on Amotekun

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been described as an unaccompanied soldier fight for the commoners in a hopeless society.

Senator-elect, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, gave the description while reviewing a book written on the governor entitled: “Aketi: The Courage To Lead In Trying Times,” by a journalist, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.

According to the billionaire business mogul, “Akeredolu is a General who went to the conventional war without troop, yet he fought and defeated opposing Generals who came with army battalions to the war.

“Akeredolu played significant role in human life security by providing and front loading Amotekun Corpsto bring about peace for humanity.”

Ibrahim further said:”Akeredolu would be remembered as an unaccompanied soldier who fought successfully the unconventional war.”

He also described the governor as a just leader fighting for justice and giving hope for the hopeless in the society.

He said: “Aketi is a just leader in an unjust society. He is a hope in a hopeless society. He is an unaccompanied soldier in his quest to fight for the society. I can only wish him a success.”

Ibrahim noted that though Akeredolu isn’t a perfect leader, he is an acceptable leader.

According to him, “Aketi is an incomplete leader. You have to get to heaven to get a complete leader.

For one reason, Aketi has weaknesses among his friends. Something unique about his leadership is that his weakness is lesser than his strength.

“To be an effective leader, go back and work on what your are not doing well.

He’s doing well in security. He may not completely agree with you in what he does. Aketi is a good leader. He fears God. He has collaborative trait.”

He, however, called on the author to begin his research on Aketi Leadership Series the project to which he donated N5 million.

The senator-elect also launched a copy of the book with N5 million for personal consumption, noting that after reading the book, he would contact the author to buy more copies.