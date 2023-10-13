Akeredolu too big to fail

By Jimoh Ibrahim

Yes, from the battle of physical success to spiritual success Akeredolu who lost is father at the early stage is too big to fail. Yes, there are converging complexities in the journey of life. From the little age to the University of Ife Faculty of Law to legal practice and becoming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the President of the famous Nigeria Bar Association. In the political life elected as the Governor of Ondo State twice! Once or twice the chairman of the Governors forum of the southern Nigeria, chairman Governor’s forum of the South-West, main Dashboard of the Amatekun defence. It cannot be the case that Akety has not seen crisis in those positions or not used to it or cannot overcome it and moving on is the clear case that Akety is too big to fail, a signature of God. Yes, two thing eastly influence the Governor in taking good or bad decisions one if you can gather a lot of prominent men of God to tell Akety something or to do anything and if he has his loyalty to those men of God Akety will let go and set God. Less I forget Akety also playing prominent role in the church. His decision my be traceable to his trajectory of home training for a man that lost his father at a relatively young age and whose responsibility of growing up was left with a lovely, aged mother. His desire of doing so is more of discipline of the belief of going to heaven and enjoy heaven since he is successful on earth. For Akety no metaphysical belief that the earth was an instrument of geological creation (Apology to Olusegun Agagun of blessed memory) to Akety it was a clear creation according to the book of Genesis and there is no wanted empirical evidence beyond chapter one of the book of genesis in the Bible, no laboratory experience or clinical trail not statistics or probability theory all is according to the book of Genesis! For Akety the trying times will come and in no time, it will disappear.

The lesson of the bible is too supporting that faith …is the evidence of things not seen but the belief that it is possible and if the sick shall have faith or belief in perfect health so shall it be, with or without medical science we all can see the hands of God in the testimony of man. The challenge is time for the medical God is the only one that knows the begging and the end of the journey of man. It is also not the condition of God that a man will be sick before he dies otherwise how do you explain accident. Spiritual and physical medicine focuses more on how the sick become well and not how a man died by accident like plane crash. (Incidentally Am writing this article in plane at a location where I do not know but on my way to world bank meeting. Physical doctors are not here if there is a crash God forbid.)

Akety second independable variable that influencing him if Betty Akeredolu so if betty support then it can be a good decision and in may occasion, I saw Akety referring to his wife as “adorable Betty” I was a bit reflective ‘adorable’! I was in Owerri to attend a reception in honour of Betty when her people were generous in honouring him with the big title of Ada-Owerri 1 (A very long journey in Owerri bad roads in History) Akety in full admirations to his wife from church service to reception it was Betty Akereredolu in the front with a all right, love and beyond appreciations from Akety.

Akety in power is a different story a story of kindness show thing but harmless he hardly can kill a chicken a praxis too hard to take a change in cabinet decision and the bad side of this is that is there is a bad egg in Akety cabinet such may enjoy a long stay in office without any removal notice! a bad habit and les quality of leadership. Akety desire is a collective cabinet thinking everyone is good and that we can all raise and fall at the same time. Life is never so and power is never like that thing will change in no time and the wicked do not think twice before paying back the good with evil they will even use your law of kindness against you!

Akety saw it all how good or bad his decision may be on many issues and his returned to his seat will offer him an excellent leadership praxis, he must have surely picked some taxonomies and drop many, unfortunate time is running fast. What can be of excellent returns to the good people of Ondo state is when some not too good decisions are make good as the heaven will not fall. Even in the last days it should not be the case that the enemy wins the battle God forbid. Yes, Akety is not a power currency spender and that is why the realist think otherwise of the liberalism corporations and collaborations of the democratic park in ordering peace, the realist thinks that in a state of statism power accumulation is the greatest weapon for contemporary understanding. Akety is too big to fail when he engaged some attributes of realism or neo realism. If God wanted Akety he would have taken him for long, God kindness of allowing our dear Governor to still be with us is an indication that Akety must not miss the realist power of contemporary politics. Doing nothing to power of change in decision making is no option!