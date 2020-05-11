“You are not just a Yoruba leader; your wisdom, high moral values and candour as such impeccable virtues every human society desires as beacons to make progress.

“Your unwavering faith in our revered race, the Yoruba, your commitment to service; the untainted records of discipline, hardwork and steadfastness are enthralling enough to serve collectively, as a resource pool to all.

“This is a day of many reflections; a day of sobriety for many, for obvious reasons, but to others, a day worth praying for and celebrating in an unusual manner that would resonate the loud quest of many for your strong and uncommon faith in God.

“At 94, we all require your faith and wisdom; we need your services more than yesteryears, not only in Yorubaland but in Nigeria at large. You are adorably enigmatic”.

Above were the words of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN in his message to foremost Yoruba leader and indeed, the Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti on the occasion of his 94th birthday.

Earlier today, May 11, Governor Akeredolu who attended a solemn family birthday service at Pa Fasoranti’s residence in Akure, extolled the virtues of the Afenifere leader, encouraging him to be strong and resolute in faith. Venerable J. A. Olugasan ministered at the brief event.

The service which was conducted in strict observance of the social and physical distancing protocols, had in attendance former finance minister and erstwhile Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Choef Olu Falae and his wife; Chiefs Sehinde Arogbofa, Korede Duyile and Femi Aluko.

Governor Akeredolu was accompanied to Pa Fasoranti’s residence by the State chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo as well as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Multilateral and Intergovernmental Relations, Mrs Bunmi Ademosu.