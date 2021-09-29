Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, joins family members, friends, acquaintances and associates of Governor Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State to celebrate him as he turns 67 today.

Governor Akeredolu describes Oyetola as a silent performer and gift to the people of Osun State.

The Governor notes with excitement the decent achievements of Governor Oyetola in his state since he assumed office over three years ago.

“Ilerioluwa, as fondly called by his supporters and followers, has proven to be a leader with the heart of gold. His selfless commitment to the good of the people and the state of Osun is unparalleled. Oyetola has continued to deploy his vast experience and candour to drive the development of his state.

“His determination to improve infrastructure, human and capital development in the State is alluring. Governor Oyetola’s visionary leadership, coupled with his calm and unassuming personality, is an asset that has justified the confidence of the good people of the state. He has engendered confidence in governance,” the Governor says.

Governor Akeredolu says the Osun State Governor is an amazing friend whose sense of humanity and commitment to a fruitful relationship is heart-warming.

Arakunrin Akeredolu wishes Governor Oyetola God’s favour, grace and continued wisdom on this memorable day. Congratulations.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 29, 2021.