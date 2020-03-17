Akeredolu to lay foundation for University of Fortune Igbotako March 21

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will, on March 21, inaugurate University of Fortune, established by a business mogul, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim.

The new institution is located at Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government area of the state.

Governor Akeredolu will also lay the foundation of the university’s Senate building, Faculties of Law, Humanities and Applied Health Sciences, infirmary and staff quarters. among others.

Ibrahim, in a statement issued in Okitipupa on Tuesday in Okitipupa, said that the establishment of the university was borne out of genuine concern and the desire to make critical intervention in the delivery of quality university education in Nigeria.

He also said that the institution was put together to offer the finest university education, with its unique offerings and innovative delivery methodologies, coupled with great infrastructure designed to make learning conducive.

The business mogul added that the institution was desirable at this particular stage in Nigeria to promote rapid growth and response to intense demand for different skills.

Mr Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, will, among other dignitaries, grace the event, while Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, the Rebuja of Osoroland, will lead other traditional rulers to the ceremony.

