PRESS STATEMENT

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, expresses regret over the incident that occurred in Oba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, 16th September,2020 where supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) were involved in violence resulting into burning and damage of campaign vehicles of both parties.

The Governor described the violence as mostly unfortunate, considering the prevailing peace that his administration has maintained in the state.

He recalled that on his way to Ikare-Akoko in continuation of his campaign, he saw some members of the PDP by the road side who waved at him and he waved back as their Governor, wondering what could have led to the violence which was brought to his notice while leaving the palace of Owa Ale of Ikare.

While calling on the PDP and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede SAN to rein in their supporters, as he would do to those of the APC, the Governor restates that his campaign organization believes in peace and will not negotiate that on the alter of politics or political aspiration, saying the lives of the people of the state are more important than his election.

Governor Akeredolu urged the police to ensure that the campaign itinerary of the various political parties are properly aligned henceforth, thereby not allowing the different political parties on the same corridor at the same time, so as not to give room for any future clash which mostly occurred without the knowledge of the candidates and behind the leaders of the parties.

He also tasked the police to investigate the incident and prosecute any culprit arrested, to serve as deterrent to those who may want to cause trouble before, during and after the Governorship election in the state.

Sign:

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Spokesperson, Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization.

September 17, 2020.