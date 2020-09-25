Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has eulogised leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti on his 95th birthday.

The Governor noted the impactful life of the Afenifere leader on Yourba nation and Nigeria in general, describing him as a pride of the nation.

Speaking at the public presentation of the autobiography of Chief Reuben Fasoranti, tilted: My Life, My Legacy ( Service with Integrity and Excellence), in Akure, Governor Akeredolu said judging by the uncountable number of people so far mentored to stardom across the country, the author remains first among equals.

The event was attended by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his Osun state counterpart, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, and other dignitaries.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said Pa Fasoranti is a living legend and a colossus in the field of education and politics whose contributions to human capital development would for ever remain a pride of Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

Governor Akeredolu used the occasion to promise that his administration would support the establishment of the Democractic Institute which is the desire of Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

While enjoining the political class to continually imbibe the culture of excellence for the service of mankind, Governor Akeredolu expressed optimism that Nigeria would be greater and better in the life time of the great icon and nonagenarian.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki