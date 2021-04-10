•Plans Unemployment Summit For September

As part of his second term agenda to create massive job and eradicate poverty through Entrepreneurship, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, is set to create 11,000 jobs this year.

The job creation program, which will be done through the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA), will involve various programs anchored on creative sustainable initiatives.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development, Summy Smart Francis, explained that plans are ongoing to host an Unemployment Summit in September this year.

According to him, the Summit is a forum designed to host the unemployed in the State to a discussion where they can identify and access the various job creation initiatives, opportunities and programs made available by different stakeholders.

“It will also serve as a platform to creatively provide the data that can constructively inform strategic decisions as it concerns unemployment in the State.

“The Summit will be a climax of many of the state’s entrepreneurship development activities and initiatives for 2021. This will kick start with a set of pre-summit programs from MAY – SEPT 2021.

“The programs include; Street to Skills which enrols street thugs and hustlers into a program designed to rehabilitate and re-integrate them into civil society. The program will equip these individuals with various business skills to start up their entrepreneurial journey and empower their minds through orientation preparing and enabling them to survive the entrepreneurial challenges when they are encountered.

“Then, the Cyber Money which is a legit business online and involves a progressive set of activities culminating in the harnessing of creative young individuals who storm the internet for fraudulent activities. These youths generally referred to as yahoo boys, have the propensity to create wealth with the many opportunities online but have not been guided to generating this wealth legitimately. This initiative will help retrain and reposition them for earning legitimately online.

“We also have Grassroot Opportunities which is a program aimed at re-positioning all rural traders to become more productive through the training of rural dwellers to take advantage of the scarce resources available to them and the vast market in the Nigerian state to be able to trade across borders through collaborations and deliberate market segmentation. This program will include; creation of Agropreneurs who will engage in crop production, cattle rearing and fishery etc.

“And lastly, there will be Entrepreneurship Internship which will focus on paring job seekers to entrepreneurs for internship, re-orientation, training and employment setup after their internship program.“ Francis explained.

He said the Pre- Summit programs will be held across all 18 Local government Areas in the state, adding that it will also give equal opportunity to the youth in all cadre of the society.

“Application will be held online and offline at all local government secretariats. All unemployed youth, citizens and residents of Ondo State are advised to visit www.ondea.ng/jobs to apply for the program that best suits their profile.“ He said.