Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will on Thursday in Igbokoda , Ilaje Local Government Area of the state commission N4.1 billion Aboto water project fully funded by the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

This is contained in a statement signed by Hon Olugbenga Edema, the Chairman of OSOPADEC on Tuesday in Akure.

Edema noted that the project would provide potable water for the people of the coastal area of the state.

According to him, the project is a great breakthrough that has come for the Ilaje people and its environs.

” In the first instance, those who live along Igbokoda-Ugbonla axis can now turn their water taps and water will flow.

“The governor of the people, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, will celebrate this historic moment with the riverine people at Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje LGA, on Thursday, 13th of August, as he commissions the second phase of the N4.1 billion Aboto Water Project at 11am,” Edema stated.