By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

All is set for the commissioning of multi millions Naira developmental projects at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa ( OASUTECH ) by Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN on Thursday August 13, 2020.

The Developmental Projects to commissioned are ;

Senate Building.

Library Complex.

Administrative Complex.

Auditorium Building.

The above Projects was expected to be commissioned last March, but the outbreak of COVID-19, put a stop to it.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the ruling Party in the LG has assured the readiness of the party and the good people of the Okitipupa LG in welcoming Mr Governor to the LG.

Making this assurance in Akure on Thursday was Ondo State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology who is the Leader of the LG, Pastor Femi Agagu during a meeting he held with APC party leaders from the LG declared that the Chairman of the party in Okitipupa LG, Bode Ikulala and his has started mobilizing members of the party and the happy people of the LG for the arrival of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Agagu expressed the LG delight especially because of the timeless completion of the projects.

“The governor is living by ideals and ideas of good governance with over all value addition instincts across all stratas” , he said.

Continued Agagu said “government is not in the ongoing developmental projects in OASUTECH… going round the institution since the coming of this government, people will notice massive changes in the institution, so kudos to Arakunrin”.

“As has been noted for Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his hands is on the plough as he has assured that he won’t rest on his oars until OASUTECH takes her pride of place as one of the leading higher institutions in Nigeria” , he further said.