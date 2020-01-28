Akeredolu tasks SWAN on adequate coverage for Ondo athletes

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday advised the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) to continue to give adequate coverage to athletes in the state.

Akeredolu gave the advice in Akure during a courtesy visit by executive members of SWAN, Ondo State chapter.

He explained that the athletes in the state deserved all accolades for their outstanding performances at national and international events even with little support from the state government.

The governor further expressed optimism that the revenue of the state would improve, which would in turn, increase the level of support given to the sportsmen.

“We appreciate everything SWAN is doing in sports for Ondo State. We are very proud of them.

“I want you to continue your support for the athletes. Give them enough publicity, project them well. We are ready to work with you at all times,” he said.

The governor said the state government would improve in the area of better welfare packages for the athletes as the state finances improved.

Earlier, the Chairman of SWAN in the state, Mr Wahab Bankole, observed that the state sports had greatly improved since the inception of the Akeredolu-led administration.

According to Bankole, reasonable numbers of state athletes are currently representing the national team at various capacities such as volleyball, hockey, wrestling, tennis, football, and others.

The association also invited the governor for an upcoming SWAN Retreats and Award Night slated for March 5, where an award of Life Patron would be conferred on him for his positive disposition towards sports in the state.