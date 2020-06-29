Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has advised personnel within government fire-fighting agencies to always be proactive in the discharge of their services for prompt curtailment of fire disasters.

Governor Akeredolu gave the advice while receiving the State Controller of Federal Fire Service, Mr Cletus Marprare who came on a courtesy visit to him at the Government House in Akure, the Ondo State Capital.

Referring to a recent fire disaster in Akure that went out of control, Governor Akeredolu said it was unacceptable to claim that there was no water and as such urged fire-fighters to brace up to the challenges of their duties to ensure smoother fire service operations in the state.

The governor said despite current limited resources, his administration would reactivate more fire- fighting equipment for the use of the State Fire Service.

He said if not for restriction of movements occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, the state should have taken delivery of at least one sophisticated truck laden with latest fire-fighting apparatus following his intense discussions with the Controller General of Federal Fire Service, Dr Ibrahim Liman.

Earlier, Controller of the Federal Fire Service, Ondo State Command, Mr Cletus Marprare intimated the governor with constraints affecting the operations of the agency in the state.

While saying that prevention and timely response are critical factors in fire-fighting strategy, Mr Marprare said fire rescuing appliances were usually brought from neighbouring Osun State to combat fire outbreak in the state.

The Controller pleaded for a befitting office arena within the Central Business District of the State Capital in view of the fact that the present office of the agency in the state was making maneuvering of fire-fighting vehicles very difficult during emergencies.

He said the Federal Fire Service, Ondo State Command has well-trained and technically sound personnel capable of ensuring that citizens live a life devoid of fear and panic during fire outbreak.

