•Urges Him To Avoid Undue Distraction

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has sworn in the new Head of the State Public Service, Pastor John Adeyemi,mni.

The event was held at the Cocoa Conference Centre of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, on Friday.

The Governor charged him to quickly mobilise the Permanent Secretaries and other Accounting Officers behind the Strategic Plan of his administration as encapsulated in the new programme code named REDEEMED.

Describing his appointment as well-deserved, Governor Akeredolu stated that it is a testimony to his track record of hardwork, productivity and comportment in his career.

“Records show that you have been serving without blemish and I believe that you are well prepared for the onerous task ahead,“ he said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu appointed Pastor Adeyemo as the new Head of Service on Thursday, March 11, 2021 following the retirement of the former occupant of the office, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye.

The Governor assured that his administration shall continue to encourage and promote diligent, hardworking, loyal and competent officers to assume leadership positions in the State Public Service.

He, however, noted that those who indulge in unbridled acts of disloyalty, laziness, insubordination and other unethical behaviours would not have any place in the scheme of things, especially as his administration embarks on the REDEMPTION MISSION for the people of Ondo State.

While charging all public servants across MDAs to co-operate and give him maximum support, Governor Akeredolu said both public servants and political office holders must work as partners in progress devoid of acrimonious tendencies in the conduct of government business so as to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the generality of the people.

The event was attended by members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Chief Judge of the state represented by the Chief Registrar of the High Court, Mrs. Bolatito Ajibade, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Gbenga Ale, immediate past Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye, past Heads of Service, Jegun of Ile-Oluji Oba (Dr) Julius Oluwole Olufaderin Adetimehin and other dignitaries.