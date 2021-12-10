Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will on Monday, December 13, 2021, swear-in all the 14 new commissioners who were recently confirmed by the State House of Assembly.

Also to be sworn-in are seven Special Advisers as well as the Director-General of the Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PIMU).

The event holds at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME) by 11am. All guests are expected to be seated by 10am.

Attendance will be in strict compliance with all Covid-19 protocols, please.

Signed;

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

December 10, 2021.