Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has reiterated the need to raise the bar of excellence in support of the people’s expectations of good governance.

The Governor said his administration, though recorded excellence in its first term, is committed to sustaining the bar and even raise it to an optimal level.

He noted that his administration is determined to do more in the second term.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Monday at the Swearing-In of the four new commissioners at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME) in Akure, the state capital.

The Governor had last week, sent the names of the four Commissioners to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The newly inaugurated commissioners are: Sir. Charles Titiloye, Hon. Donald Ojogo, Hon. Raimi Aminu and Hon. Wale Akinterinwa.

The Governor presented their letters of appointment to them at the venue of the event.

According to the Governor, Sir. Charles Titiloye will serve as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Hon. Donald Ojogo will also return to the Ministry of Information and Orientation as Commissioner while Hon. Wale Akinterinwa will return to the Ministry of Finance as the state commissioner. Hon. Raimi Aminu who was the special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Work and Infrastructures in the first term will now serve as the Commissioner for works.

Gov. Akeredolu stated that he didn’t play-down other ministries, adding that all agencies are equally important in the State of polity.

“The choice of four ministries as agencies of government requiring immediate attention should be clear to the discerning”

“The other ministries and agencies of the State are equally important”

The Governor noted that the choice and quick resolve to bring the new commissioners back, so soon after the dissolution of the State Executive Council, underscores the importance attached to the quality of the services rendered to the State in the First Term.

He also stressed that his administration will tackle all manners public service decadence.

“Our administration will discourage recklessness, disloyalty and all acts which interrogate any claims to decency and propriety”

Governor Akeredolu, however, enjoined friends and families of the appointees, as a matter of necessity to refrain from pressures capable of causing distraction.

The event was attended by members of the state House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Eunice Alade, acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Royal fathers including the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, Agadagba and paramount ruler Arogbo-Ijaw kingdom, HM Pere Zaccheaus Egbunu, Jegun of Ile-Oluji, Oba Julius Oluwole Adetimehin, Ojomo-Oluda of Ijebu Owo,Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo Ojomo and Oliyere Of Iyere -Owo, Oba Alaba Omotunde Adako.

Religious leaders including, Chief Imam Owo, Alhaji Ahmad Aladesawe, Chief Imam of Ijebu-Owo, Alhaji Aminu Jetemiodara, Chief Imam of Akure, Alhaji Abdulakeem Yayi-Akorede and the representative of the catholic Bishop of Ondo were also in attendance.