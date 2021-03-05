•Says Only People Ready For Genuine Sacrifices ‘ll Be Engaged

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday, sworn in Chief Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff for a second term in office.

Governor Akeredolu announced the reappointed of Chief Ale last Monday to serve in the second and final lap of his administration.

At the swearing-in ceremony held at the Cocoa conference hall of the Governor’s office in Akure, Governor described the reappointment of the Chief of Staff as a confirmation of his dedication to duty and loyalty.

He stated that only people who are ready for genuine sacrifices and dedication will be engaged to serve.

While noting that he will do away with distractions, Governor Akeredolu stressed that people who will constitute a burden to the serious business of governance will also not be engaged.

He expressed his readiness to achieve more successes than those recorded in the first term.

“We are looking forward to state police. It will be soon. We have a lot of iron in fire that we must attend to. Only those who are ready for genuine sacrifices will be engaged by us.

“We have already achieved some level of success in this regard in our First Term. We shall endeavour to build on this success in the next four years.

“There will be zero tolerance for indolence. Nobody will be permitted to misbehave under our watch. We intend to continue to promote the virtues of diligence and honesty.

“We will reward decency. Any established act of moral turpitude will be visited with the utmost severity in terms of sanction.”He said.

Chief Ale thanked the Governor for reappointing him, adding that he was ready for the sacrifice and challenges ahead.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Engr. Ade Adetimehin, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Eunice Alade, Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, immediate past members of the state executive council and other dignitaries.