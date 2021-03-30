As part of the move to reposition the State Football Agency for optimum performance and result-oriented, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has set up a three-member management committee to take over the affairs of the Ondo State Football Agency (OSFA), and by extension, the Sunshine Football Club and the Sunshine Queens.

The committee is headed by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa who is the Chairman. The Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir. Charles Titiloye are both members of the committee.

The committee will be in place for 60 days from today, March 30, 2021 during which it must find a suitable investor to take over the Sunshine Star Football Club on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Consequently, the former board and management of OSFA stand dissolved.

Governor Akeredolu reiterates his commitment to promoting sports in the state as a platform for providing jobs for the youths and promoting talents.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

March 30, 2021.