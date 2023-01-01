Akeredolu sets free 7 inmates to mark new year celebration. Commutes sentence and imprisonment of 11 others.

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON has extended his grace and mercy to seven inmates of the Correctional Center serving various terms of imprisonment and ordered their release to mark January 1st 2023 NEW YEAR celebration.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the Chairman of Ondo state Advisory Council on prerogative of Mercy, Charles Titiloye made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday.

The Governor in exercise of power conferred on him by paragraphs (a) (c) and (d) of subsection (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended) directed the Controller of Nigerian Correctional Service in Ondo to release and set free, the said seven (7) inmates in the facilities of the Correctional Center in Ondo state.

The decision of the Governor was pursuant to the recommendation of the state Advisory Council on prerogative of Mercy that the inmates have undergone reformation at the Correctional center and they are of Good conduct.

The Governor also reduced the period of imprisonment of Eleven (11) inmates. Seven (7) of the inmates sentenced to death by hanging have their conviction reduced to life imprisonment while the years of imprisonment of the remaining Four (4) inmates were reduced.

The Governor urged the released inmates to see their release as another chance to live a good life devoid of crime. The Governor called on the good citizen of Ondo state to avoid any act of discrimination against the released inmate and integrate them back to their communities.