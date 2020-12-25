The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu has congratulated Prince , Sir, Gen. Olu Bajowa (Rtd) as he attained the milestone age of 80 years.

This was contained in a congratulatory message of the governor to the General as on the occasion of his 80th birthday which would come up on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

In the message which Governor Akeredolu personally signed, the Ondo State Chief Executive described the Jagummolu of Ikale Land and Ojagbulegun of the Source, Gen. Olu Bajowa as a man of immense capability and impeccable character whose life has been exemplary and worthy of emulation by all and sundry.

“On behalf of my wife, Betty, myself , the government and good people of Ondo State, I felicitate Prince , Sir, (General)Joseph Olu Bajowa, PHD, OFR, The Jagunmolu of Ikale Land on his attainment of the milestone age of 80 years.

“Gen Olu Bajowa (Rtd) is no doubt, a man of immense capability having begun his career as a young Military Officer where he climbed through the rungs of the officer corps to the enviable rank of Major General and retired at the age of 40 years, ” the statement read in part.

While saluting the commitment of Gen. Bajowa to nation building, Gov Akeredolu noted that Jagunmolu is a man with huge passion and love for the unity of Nigeria and development of Ondo state and by extension his community. “Having served his fatherland meritoriously, he indeed deserves the accolades he is receiving. Men of honor are always known by their traits and character and our dear General is one of them.

“It is quite unbelievable that the quintessential General is 80 years old already as he is still waxing strong like a young man, ” Governor Akeredolu observed.

Gov. Akeredolu noted that having retired at the prime age of 40 years from The Nigerian Armed Forces, Gen. Bajowa has distinctively held various top positions in the Federal Civil Service, Parastatals and top agencies of government, having ventured into business, politics and later the academics, adding that the people’s General is a man of enviable and impeccable character both in private and public spheres.

Continuing, Akeredolu said, ” the Jagunmolu is a man of strong will , conviction , boldness and courage and he is ready at all times to speak truth to power and doesn’t shy away from ventilating his opinions. “

The Governor noted that for a man who spent the better part of his life consolidating on the Nigerian Project, the people of Ondo State are happy to identify with Gen. Joseph Olu Bajowa on this great occasion. ” We once again celebrate your invaluable contributions to the unity of Nigeria, the development of Ondo state and your community.

As a state, we rejoice with you and wish you a resounding birthday celebration. “

Gov. Akeredolu added that on behalf of the good people of Ondo state, as Gen. Bajowa marks the eventful four score years, he wished him good health and strength to continue his enviable service to humanity.