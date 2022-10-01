AKEREDOLU RELEASES 16 INMATES FROM CUSTODIAL CENTER TO MARK 2022 INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

* Commuted terms of Imprisonment of 17 other inmates*

The Governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has directed the Comptroller of Federal Correctional services in the state to release 16 inmates from its custodial facilities to mark this year’s Independence day celebration.

This is in accordance with the power conferred on the Governor by paragraphs (a) (c) and (d) of Subsection (1) of Section 212, of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended).

The inmates who were serving various terms of Imprisonment at the Correctional centers received the Grace and Mercy of the Governor based on their good conduct. They were recommended for release by the States Advisory Council on Prerogative of mercy.

The Governor urged the released inmates to be of good conduct and see their release as another opportunity to live a better life devoid of crime. The Governor called on the citizens of the state not to discriminate against them and integrate them into their various communities.

The Governor also commuted and reduced the sentences of Seventeen (17) other inmates serving various terms of Imprisonment in custodial centers in the state.

SIGNED.

Sir Charles Titiloye ksm,

Hon. Attorney General of Ondo state and Chairman of State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.