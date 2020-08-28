As a gesture to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on parents, the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko has reduced the institution’s tuition fees.

The State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had earlier promised to reduce the tuition fees when the National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Akure.

In a statement signed by the institution’s acting Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, the reduction is between N30,000 and N50,000 and it will take effect from 2019/2020 academic session.

The statement said the percentage slashed based on the course of study.

The statement advised all students to take advantage of the reduced fees by paying their school fees and registering for their courses without further delay.

The statement reads thus: “I write on the directive of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Olugbenga E. IGE to inform all returning students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko that following an earlier appeal by students, and in view of the economic effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the country on parents and students, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has directed that the University should consider a reduction in tuition fees in a way that quality education can still be sustained in the university.

As a follow up to the above, a meeting between the Governor, the university and the student leaders was convened.