As the people of Ondo State are anxiously waiting for the October 10, 2020 governorship election to re-elect Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, to further pilot the affairs of the Sunshine State for another four years for sustainable development, the governor has explained what the roles of a focused government should entail.

Arakunrin Akeredolu stated that a responsible and focused government should be able guarantee the peace and safety of its people.

According to him, a government should promote dividends of democracy which guarantees freedom of speech and expression above dividends of good governance.

He explained that any government, especially, military government may construct road but lack the ability to accommodate divergent views.

The governor, therefore, stated that democracy provides the platform for the people to engage and promote the activities that involve the ability to cope with divergent opinions.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke on Wednesday, September 10, 2020, during a one-day Political Summit organised by the Ondo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at St. David’s Hall, Ijomu, Akure.

Describing the summit, entitled: “Setting an agenda for good governance,” as absolutely important, the Ondo State governor listed peaceful co-existence, ability to organise free and fair elections, and capacity to protect lives and properties, among others as some of the people’s expectation from a focused government.

While insisting that a focused government must put in place things that will guarantee safety of its people, Arakunrin justified the reason for the setting up of Amotekun Security Outfit.

The governor explained that the growing concern in the South-West informed the establishment of the security outfit.