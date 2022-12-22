Akeredolu presents Staff of Office to Olubudo of Mobolorunduro Mile 49

warns traditional rulers against expansionist tendency.

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON, has presented the Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to His Royal Highness, Oba Adesumobi Oguntelure, the Olubudo of Mobolorunduro Mile 49, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Stool of Olubudo of Mobolorunduro is one of the 62 Chieftaincy Stools recently upgraded and recognized by the Akeredolu’s administration following the report of Justice Ajama Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters in the State.

Out of the 62, a total of 11 (eleven), including the Chieftaincy Stool of Olubudo, are in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

The colourful ceremony was graced by eminent sons and daughters of the community, political and religious leaders, traditional rulers across the local government area as well as women and youth associations.

Presenting the Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office, the Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agagu FNIVS, congratulated His Royal Highness Oba Adesumobi Oguntelure, being the pioneer Oba in the community and a direct beneficiary of the Justice Ajama Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters as approved by Mr. Governor.

“While rejoicing with you on this well-deserved recognition, I pray that God will endow you with the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to lead your people in this arduous task of traditional leadership. I also pray that your community shall witness peace, accelerated growth and development during your reign” the Governor remarked.

The Governor reminded the Kabiyesi to see his appointment as a divine call to serve his people and urged him to always exercise restraint and caution in the use of traditional powers being conferred on him by the State Government through the presentation of Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office.

“The Instrument should be employed to strengthen the peace and cohesion of your domain and that of the State in general. The unity of your people is your strength and this should be explored for the socio-economic upliftment of your community”

Governor Akeredolu also used the occasion to caution against expansionist tendency by any traditional ruler in the State and urged them to refrain from appointing or installing minor chiefs outside their jurisdictions, particularly in disputed areas.

He said Obas, as custodians of customs and traditions, are the closest to the people and should therefore see their offices as vehicles for promoting peace, harmony and unity in their communities.

The Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government, Mr. Igbekele Akinrinwa, said Mobolorunduro community had waited for decades, and thanked Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN CON, for making their dream a reality.

While urging the Kabiyesi to live in peace and harmony with other traditional rulers in the local government area, the council boss urged the people of the community to join hands with their new Oba to move the community to greater.

Olaoluwa Meshack

DD, Info.