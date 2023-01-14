Akeredolu Presents Staff Of Office To Odofin of Iju-Oke

….Jimoh Ibrahim hails Akeredolu for approving Iju-Oke traditional stool

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON of Ondo State has urged traditional rulers in the state to use their positions to foster unity among residents and improve security to chase away miscreants with banditry and kidnapping tendencies from their domain.

He gave this advice on Saturday during the presentation of instrument of appointment and staff of office to His Royal Highness, Oba Ayo Orimisan Oguntusi, the Odofin of Iju-Oke in Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The governor also charged traditional rulers to use their appointment as an instrument to promote peace, tranquility and development in their various domain.

Akeredolu who was represented by Alhaji Aminu Takuro, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chiftancy Affairs also warned traditional rulers against expansionist tendencies.

“See your appointment as a divine call to serve your people and always exercise restraint and caution in the use of traditional powers being conferred on you by the state government.

“The Instrument should be employed to strengthen the peace and cohesion of your domain and that of the state in general.

“Also use your position to foster peace and unity among your subjects, improve the unity in your dormant to rid off miscreants who might have banditry and kidnapping tendencies.

“Always reftain from expansionist tendencies by appointing or installing minor chiefs outside your jurisdictions, particularly in disputed areas which can cause rancour and security threats..

“While rejoicing with residents and the new traditional ruler on this well-deserved recognition, I pray that God will endow you with the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to lead your people in this arduous task of traditional leadership” Akeredolu said.

Hon. Akinrinwa Igbekele, the Chairman, Okitipupa LGA, said Iju-Oke community had waited for many years,, he thanked Akeredolu and his executives for approving the Justice Ajama Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters.

While urging the Kabiyesi to live in peace and harmony with other traditional rulers in the LGA, he also urged the people of the community to join hands with their new monarch to move the community forward

“I also pray that your community shall witness peace, accelerated growth and development during your reign,” Igbekele said.

Meanwhile, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South who gave vote of thanks at the ceremony also hailed Akeredolu for approving the elevation of Odofin of Iju-Oke to traditional stool.

He appealed to the governor that there are many traditional chiefs needed to be upgraded to traditional ruler in Okitipupa LGA.

He also used the forum to canvass votes from residents saying that the residents should vote massively for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself and other APC candidates across the district.

“I have reiterated that I will declare state of emergency on the decades of blackout in Ondo South in six months of my assumption to the National Assembly, if elected.

“I urge you all to vote Tinubu, myself and other APC candidates for you to witness more developmental strides, dividends of democracy and economic prosperity,” Jimoh Ibrahim said.

The stool of Iju-Oke was one of the 62 chieftaincy stools recently upgraded and recognized by the Akeredolu’s administration following the report of Justice Ajama Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters in the state.

His Royal Highness, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, the Rebuja and Paramount ruler of Osooro, Oba Festus Olumoyegun, Oniju of Iju-Od, other traditional rulers, eminent personalities, political bigwigs graced the ceremony.