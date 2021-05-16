Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has warned traditional rulers to desist from fomenting unnecessary trouble over appointment of chiefs.

Akeredolu said this on Saturday in Ikare Akoko at the occasion of official presentation of instrument of appointment and staff of office to Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko,Oba Adeleke Adegbite.

The stool of Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko became vacant after the demise of Oba Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin on Sept. 1 2020.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said government would not hesitate to deal decisively with any traditional ruler caught indulging in act of lawlessness.

Akeredolu added that any traditional ruler that was dissatisfied with any decision on chieftaincy matters should seek redress in the court of law instead of taking laws into their hands.

The governor urged the newly installed traditional ruler to exhibit high level of integrity in the discharge of his responsibility and should focus his attention on his area of jurisdiction in the town.

“At this juncture, I wish to express my utmost displeasure over the recent mayhem that erupted in this community over the removal and subsequent appointment of the new Olokoja

“We are all aware of the current state insecurity in this country, therefore, under no circumstance shall we tolerate another wave of killing of innocent citizens and wanton destruction of properties over any security issue in the community,much less of any minor chieftaincy matter,” he said.

Akeredolu later assured the gathering that security of all residents of the state is his priority,saying that,”we are making efforts to rid our communities of miscreants and criminals.

Earlier, the Chairman of Akoko Northeast local government, Hon. Omojola Ashimiyu urged the new traditional ruler to be an apostle of peace and carry along all his people both home and abroad in his day-to-day administration.

Ashimiyu also advised the people of the town to embrace peace and support the new traditional ruler so that his tenure would witness unprecedented achievements.

Responding, the newly installed Owa-Ale of Ikare Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin II, appreciated the governor for fatherly and leadership role he displayed in maintaining peace in Ikare land.

Oba Adedoyin, who apologised to the governor on recent attempts to disturb the peace in the town, assured that he would continue to speak with his people that be more peaceful and tolerant to avoid future occurrence.

Owa-Ale said, “Going memory lane, this is the 18th Owa-Ale in lkare sinee my progenitors migrated from lle-lfe, the ancestral home of the yoruba people, (oduduwa)

“Permit me to mention that Obaship assignment, like any other leadership role, is a call to selfless service.

“Having accepted my unanimous selection to assume the throne of my forefathers and lead the good people of Ikare Land as the Owa-Ale Adimula, I promise, by God’s grace, not to disappoint you,” Oba Adedoyin said.

Over 60 traditional rulers attended the event including the representative of the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Prince Akinfemiwa Akinruntan, the managing director of OBAT Petroleum and others