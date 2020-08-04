The Ondo State Government has spent N3,128,901,067.50billion to offset outstanding allowances of workers in the state.

This payment was made during the last Sallah festival. Also cleared were the hazard bonuses for health and medical workers.

The agreement for the payment was the outcome of last month’s (July) meeting between the Governor of the State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and Union Leaders in the State.

Governor Akeredolu had last week, approved that these outstanding allowances be paid sequel to the conclusion of the series of meetings brokered by the Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye.

Part of the resolution was that the July allocation from the Federation Account should be used to offset these allowances.

Some of the already cleared outstanding allowances include; deductions, leave bonuses as well as pensions.

The breakdown of the details of the N3.1billion payment are as follow;

▪︎Deduction Core Civil servant Feb 2020 N422,338,504.57

▪︎TESCOM Deductions Feb. 2020 . N176,441,670.81

▪︎Deduction Core Civil servant March.2020 N426,614,600.91

▪︎TESCOM Deductions March. 2020 N143,291,367.03

▪︎Deduction Core Civil servant April.2020 N428,488,663.13

▪︎TESCOM Deductions April.2020 N143,101,051.57

▪︎LEAVE BONUS 2018 Core Civil Servant GL7 above N366,198,694.36

▪︎LEAVE BONUS 2018 TESCOM GL7 above N607,483,836.77

▪︎LEAVE BONUS 2018 GL 7 above Others N61,483,246.40

▪︎LEAVE BONUS 2019 Core Civil Servant GL 1-6 N24,715,106.34

▪︎LEAVE BONUS 2019 TESCOM GL 1-6 N16,307,630.30

▪︎ LEAVE BONUS 2019 GL 1-6 Others N11,993,747.22

▪︎ 30% of Consolidatedary. Basic salary as Hazard Allowance for Medical Health N200,193,345.15.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation,

Ondo State