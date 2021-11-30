Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has ordered the immediate closure of Mai Asubahi Night Club and GidanBarau, in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The closure became imperative on the heels of growing security concerns among residents of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area over the criminal activities of a gang known as Zamfara boys, who specialize in peddling hard drugs/illicit substances and underage commercial sex hawking.

The Governor has, consequently, ordered the Commander of the State Security Network, (Amotekun) to mobilize personnel to effect this directive forthwith.

Signed

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

November 30, 2021.