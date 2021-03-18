…seeks Assembly’s nod alongside other member

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has requested the Ondo State House of Assembly to confirm former Head of the State Public Service, Mr. Ajose Kudehinbu and Mr. Festus Olaleye Akinyeke as the Chairman and a member of the State Civil Service Commission respectively.

In a letter to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. David Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Governor said the request is pursuant to the powers conferred on him by Section 197 (1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended).

A retired career officer, Kudehinbu holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB), Masters of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English Language. He is a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and Royal Institute of Public Administration, United Kingdom.

Mr. Akinyeke Festus Olaleye, a seasoned teacher, retired as Tutor-General in the State.

Governor Akeredolu urged the lawmakers to give timely consideration and approval to his request.

Signed:

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

March 18, 2021