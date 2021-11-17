Akeredolu Nominates 14 Commissioners, 7 Special Advisers
Press Statement
..appoints DG on Performance Mornitoring
Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has nominated 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers.
The commossioner nominees are as follows:
i. Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju – Akoko South East
ii. Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega – Akoko South West
iii. Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu- Akoko North East
iv. Dr. Julianah Oshadahun – Akoko North West
v. Otunba Dele Ologun -Akure North
vi. Mr. Sunday Adekunle – Idanre
vii. Engr. Razak Obe -Ifedore
viii. Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka- Ilaje
ix. Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan – Irele
x. Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju- Odigbo
xi. Mr. Femi Agagu – Okitipupa
xii. Hon. Akinlosotu- Ondo East
xiii. Hon. Lola Fagbemi- Ondo West
xiv. Chief Olayato Aribo- Ose
Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers include the following:
i. Chief (Dr) Victor Ategbole
ii. Dr. (Mrs)Wunmi Ilawole
iii. Hon. (Barr) Tobi Ogunleye
iv. Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye
v. Mrs Olamide Falana
vi. Dr . Francis Adedayo Faduyile
vii. Mr Niyi Oseni
The names of the nominees, especially the position of commissioner, will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.
In the same vein, the governor appointed Mr. Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).
All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes.
Mr Governor wishes all nominated persons the best of luck.
Signed
Donald Ojogo
Commissioner for Information and Orientation
Ondo State
November 16, 2021
