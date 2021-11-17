Press Statement

..appoints DG on Performance Mornitoring

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has nominated 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers.

The commossioner nominees are as follows:

i. Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju – Akoko South East

ii. Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega – Akoko South West

iii. Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu- Akoko North East

iv. Dr. Julianah Oshadahun – Akoko North West

v. Otunba Dele Ologun -Akure North

vi. Mr. Sunday Adekunle – Idanre

vii. Engr. Razak Obe -Ifedore

viii. Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka- Ilaje

ix. Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan – Irele

x. Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju- Odigbo

xi. Mr. Femi Agagu – Okitipupa

xii. Hon. Akinlosotu- Ondo East

xiii. Hon. Lola Fagbemi- Ondo West

xiv. Chief Olayato Aribo- Ose

Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers include the following:

i. Chief (Dr) Victor Ategbole

ii. Dr. (Mrs)Wunmi Ilawole

iii. Hon. (Barr) Tobi Ogunleye

iv. Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye

v. Mrs Olamide Falana

vi. Dr . Francis Adedayo Faduyile

vii. Mr Niyi Oseni

The names of the nominees, especially the position of commissioner, will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

In the same vein, the governor appointed Mr. Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes.

Mr Governor wishes all nominated persons the best of luck.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

November 16, 2021