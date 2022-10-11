Akeredolu National Honour Long Overdue – Jimoh İbrahim CFR

Billionaire business mogul and All Progressives Congress’ candidate for Ondo South senatorial district in forthcoming general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has congratulated Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on the award of national honour, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Describing Akeredolu as a patriotic Nigerian who believes in equal right and justice, Dr. Ibrahim said the award was long overdue.

He said: “Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, is a man worthy of great honours in the land.

“Looking at his contributions to equal right and justice among the citizenry irrespective of social strata, this conferment of national honours of CON came at the appropriate time, though long overdue.

“Every Nigerian knows how blunt he is when it comes to saying it the way it is no mater whose ox is gored.

“He speaks for the voiceless and for the nation to be put on the right path for the development of our dear country.”

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and several others are being decorated today by President Muhammadu Buhari with different national honours in Abuja, the country’s federal capital.