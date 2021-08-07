Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, receives with rude shock the news of the untimely death of Ikare born politician, Hon. Wale Ogunleye.

Governor Akeredolu says the demise of such a bubbling personality is a devastating news to the state, and particularly, Ikare-Akoko his home town where he is loved by all.

“Death marks the end of all humans. The reality of death is a bitter pill to swallow. Yet, life has a way of forcing this bitter pill down our throat. It has taught us to accept the reality as part of things we can never change.

“Ogunleye was a committed friend. Despite the political differences, he did not allow that to hurt or define our relationship. In fact, our campaign office which was burnt down by arsonists during the #Endsars was his property which he rented out to us without hesitation. He was an amiable landlord.

While commiserating with the family and the people of Ikare, Governor Akeredolu prays that the soul of the departed finds eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord Almighty.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

August 6, 2021.