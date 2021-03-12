Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has described the death of foremost legal scholar and Emeritus Professor, Prof. David Ijalaye,SAN as a colossal loss to the legal profession, academia and the country at large.

While commiserating with the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile -Ife where he spent almost all his life as an academic giant, Governor Akeredolu described the legal luminary as a rare gem and valuable icon who devoted more than five decades of his life to teaching and practice of law.

He also commiserated with the family and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

“An illustrious son of Owo, Prof. Ijalaye recorded daring feats during his time as the Commissioner for Justice in the old Ondo state.

“Under his watch and tutelage, this country has gained the best and finest lawyers and judges who have continued to make waves in jurisprudence in the country. These are the signposts of his enduring legacies which can never be forgotten in a hurry” the Governor said.

He noted that the great scholar has left his footprints indelibly in the sands of the country’s legal firmament, particularly his service to humanity in consulting and counseling at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife even after his retirement.

Governor Akeredolu commended late Ijalaye’s dedication to the service of the country, adding that he has made a great mark having served in many capacities like Dean, Faculty of Law; Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Postgraduate Studies of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (FNIALS) and Fellow of the Nigerian Society of International Law (FNSIL).

The Governor prayed that his soul find comfort in the bosom of the Lord.