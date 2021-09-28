Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, expresses sadness over the death of Hon. Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Describing his death as devastating, Governor Akeredolu laments that Justice Oseji died at a time when his wealth of experience and knowledge is most needed in the legal profession and the country.

“He was only appointed in the year 2020. He is yet to fully deploy his rich knowledge of the law to further enrich our legal firmament in the country.

“We will not only miss his learnings and candour, but also his renditions with experience. Undoubtedly, the bench has lost one of its finest. He will be sorely missed,” says the Governor.

Governor Akeredolu commiserates with the immediate family of the deceased and the Supreme Court of Nigeria, while praying to God to grant him eternal rest and keep him in his bosom.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 28, 2021.