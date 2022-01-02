Press Statement

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, received the news of the transition of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, with a rude shock.

Governor Akeredolu said despite the Olubadan’s old age, he was a valuable asset, not only to the people of Ibadan but to the entire Yoruba race.

The Governor who condoled with the Government and good people of Oyo state particularly indigenes of Ibadan, noted that the late monarch did his best for the development of Ibadan land.

“Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji was, undoubtedly, committed to the progress and peace of Ibadan land. He was a king whose reign witnessed tremendous development in Ibadan land.

“Yet, his transition is another tragedy for us in Yoruba land. This loss, coming shortly after the demise of Soun of Ogbomoso, is a big blow dealt on our traditional stool in Yoruba land

“As a people with culture and tradition, we believe that Oba Adetunji has gone to be with his forefathers. He has played his part and only his legacies will forever speak for him.

“He will be remembered for his firm stands. His principles and love for his people will be his enduring legacies. He was royalty with a difference.” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu condoled with the monarch’s immediate family, while praying that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State. January 2, 2021.