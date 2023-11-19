Akeredolu Mourns Former Ondo Military Governor, Opaleye

Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has described the death of former military governor of Ondo State, Major General Ekundayo Babakayode Opaleye (rtd), as a huge loss to the state and the country.

Governor Akeredolu said late Opaleye will be remembered for his contributions to the development of the country and his selfless service in the Nigeria Army.

“We received the news of the death of one of our foremost leaders, a former military governor of our dear state, Major General Opaleye (Rtd) with great sadness. This great man was Governor of the old Ondo State comprising the present Ondo and Ekiti States from August 1986 to December 1987 during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

“His death signaled a depletion in the array of resourceful and prominent figures that have nurtured our sunshine state to its present glory. We are saddened by his departure.

“Major General Opaleye (Rtd) was a signpost of patriotism. His dedication and commitment to the service of the country were admirable. He served as Corps Commander of the Nigerian Army Engineers and Commander of the OAU Neutral Military Organization Group (NMOG) in Rwanda, among others, culminating in his elevation to the rank of Major General.

“His time as governor of the Old Ondo State was marked with development and distinction. He left an indelible mark on the state through his commitment to public service and dedication to national development. His legacy of selfless leadership and meritorious service will be remembered with gratitude.” The Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu commiserated with the family of the deceased, while praying to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, grandchildren, and the entire family he left behind. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest.”

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

November 19, 2023.