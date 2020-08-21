Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has commiserated with the Government and people of Ekiti State over the loss the foremost politician and former Presidential Adviser on Education, Chief Samuel Kolawole Babalola who hailed from the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who described the late veteran teacher a fulfilled politician, said Babalola lived a fulfilled life with dedication and outstanding track records in both politics and public service.

Sepcifiaclly, Governor Akeredolu paid glowing tributes to the late elderstatesmen who was a leading light in the Second Republic politics of the old Ondo State.

“The late Babalola’s exploits as a true progressive during the second republic were signposts of loyalty, commitment and courage. As a lawmaker, he bequeathed imprints even as he carved an uncommon path of ingenious will as an administrator.

“His enunciation and entrenchment of Distance Learning into the National Policy of Education in Nigeria which led to the establishment of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) during his tenure as Presidential Adviser remains an alluring point.

“Chief Samuel Babalola will be remembered for his integrity, credibility and his records of honour as a teacher, politican and public servant. The feat recorded by the late Babalola in the development of the health sector during his reigns as Commissioner for Health in the Western Region will continue to be a reference point across the country.

The Governor condoles with the immediate family of the late elderstateman and pray God to grant his entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

