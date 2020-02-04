Akeredolu Meets Buhari, Invites Him To Commission Ore Flyover

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday said the formation of the Southwest security outfit codenamed Amotekun was not for his reelection bid.

Akeredolu, who is also the chairman of the south west governors forum, said: “Ondo state has already done enough in terms of security and I do not really need Amotekun to be reelected for a second term as governor.”

Governor Akeredolu, who was at the Presidential Villa on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, told State House Correspendents that he came to formally invite the president to commission the Ore flyover which is among several projects to be commissioned to mark the 3rd anniversary of his administration.

Akeredolu said: “Ondo Civil servants are the happiest in the country because their salaries are paid promptly and we have commenced the payment of the new minimum wage.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu has urged the Federal Government to legalise the use of marijuana solely for the production of CBD drugs in the country.

The Governor said CBD can be extracted from marijuana and is a potent drug in the treatment of cancer.

He expressed concern that Nigeria still spends a huge amount of money importing the drug when it can be produced locally.