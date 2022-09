PRESS STATEMENT

The mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu is dead.

She died peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Mama was 90 years.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

Further announcements will be made by the family in due course.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 15, 2022.