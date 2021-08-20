On the 22nd Sunday, August 2021, the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN and Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa will lead their families, Government of Ondo State, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, supporters and well wishers to a church thanksgiving service in Owo, in commemoration of their series of victories at the Election Petitions Tribunal, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Nigeria respectively.

The victories over the needless challenge to their freely given mandate as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively, by the people of Ondo State at the October 10, 2020 free, fair and transparent elections are evidences of their abiding faith in the finiteness and finality of God as the author and finisher of man’s fate. It is therefore right to rejoice before Him and return all the glories to Him whose perfection wrought such wondrous works.

The Thanksgiving service will hold at the Catherdral of St Andrews, Anglican Communion, Imola Street, Owo by 10am. Following immediately is a grand reception for all guests and well wishers at Midas Hotels and Resorts, Owo – Ikare Road, Owo.

The Planning Committee of the events therefore wishes to encourage all special guests, party faithful, supporters and well wishers who are attending to please take appropriate safety precautions by adhering strictly to the established Covid – 19 public gathering protocols.

Signed

Kunle Adebayo

Secretary, Planning Committee